Lpwm LLC Acquires 980 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 97,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,076. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

