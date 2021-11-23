Lpwm LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lpwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.3% of Lpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.75. The company had a trading volume of 146,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,628. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $111.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

