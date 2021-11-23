LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.86

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 6196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $910.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.14.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.35. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 111.86%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter worth $72,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 703.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the second quarter worth $147,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 199.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 30,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the third quarter worth $186,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

