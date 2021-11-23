Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Penny Herscher Sells 1,066 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $96,536.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Penny Herscher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of Lumentum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $89.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.85. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after acquiring an additional 610,286 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

