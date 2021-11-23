MakiSwap (MAKI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $616,099.00

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $7.75 million and $616,099.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MakiSwap alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00070395 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00072769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00090182 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.44 or 0.07505187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,412.54 or 1.00383984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MakiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MakiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.