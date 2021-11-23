Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) COO Acquires $165,500.00 in Stock

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) COO John P. Watters bought 10,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $165,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MNDT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,691,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,043. Mandiant Inc has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Mandiant alerts:

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $121.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mandiant Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mandiant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNDT. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter worth $184,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter worth $17,713,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the third quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.