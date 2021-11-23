MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 6,515.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $57.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.69. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

