Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 72,778 Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 72,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of MX stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a market cap of $886.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. Analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

