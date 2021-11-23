Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 70,965 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,460,000 after purchasing an additional 482,588 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Itron by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 840,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,032,000 after acquiring an additional 284,645 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Itron by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,165,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,506,000 after acquiring an additional 267,210 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Itron by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,354,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,437,000 after acquiring an additional 244,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Itron by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,434,000 after acquiring an additional 216,786 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.22. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,103.18, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $809,513.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,082,576 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

