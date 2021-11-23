Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.58 Million in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.21% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REMX. Glen Point Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter worth $4,962,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 137.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 44,124 shares during the period. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,738,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,654,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,314,000 after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares during the period.

Shares of REMX opened at $119.72 on Tuesday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $53.93 and a 12-month high of $123.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.33.

