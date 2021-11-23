Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 194,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Prospect Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 207.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,550.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 153.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

