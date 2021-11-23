Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 29,388 eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 18.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of eHealth by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of eHealth by 592.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 2.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.67 per share, with a total value of $83,010.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $962,835. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EHTH opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.76 million, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.39.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

EHTH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

