Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 30.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Shares of SIG opened at $109.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

