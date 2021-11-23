Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 301,548 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,548 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $60,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $83,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,409,310.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

