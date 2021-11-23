Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $837,000 Position in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,526,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $168.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

