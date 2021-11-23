Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $911,000 Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,985,000 after buying an additional 624,950 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 587.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 447,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 382,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,490,000 after purchasing an additional 331,848 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,824,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,719,000 after purchasing an additional 311,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 31.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after purchasing an additional 245,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,650 shares of company stock worth $525,558 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The business had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

