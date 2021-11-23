Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,118 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at $1,028,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $315.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.96. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $207,270.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 42,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $11,336,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 688,323 shares of company stock valued at $208,332,234.

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.