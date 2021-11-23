Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Christopher A. Scott Sells 269 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.19, for a total transaction of $23,723.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MATX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.16. The stock had a trading volume of 269,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,181. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $55.41 and a one year high of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.19 and its 200-day moving average is $74.26.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Matson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,348,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $350,983,000 after buying an additional 26,464 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 101.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 22,948 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 25.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.