McKay Securities Plc (MCKS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 25th

McKay Securities Plc (LON:MCKS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON MCKS opened at GBX 218 ($2.85) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 225.97. McKay Securities has a 12-month low of GBX 187 ($2.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 246 ($3.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03. The stock has a market cap of £199.89 million and a PE ratio of -12.70.

In other McKay Securities news, insider Giles Salmon sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00), for a total transaction of £21,647.60 ($28,282.73).

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

