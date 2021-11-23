Mdex Reaches Market Cap of $598.78 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $598.78 million and approximately $25.97 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00071631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00073147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00089100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,307.89 or 0.07485150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,402.20 or 0.99738940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 782,441,623 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

