MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 121,141 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 606.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 141,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,141 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 41.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 130,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639,317. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.52. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

