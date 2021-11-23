MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 22,927 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,334 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,927 shares during the quarter. Best Buy makes up 1.5% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Best Buy by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 85,232 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $16,572,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,753,000 after buying an additional 44,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 88.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY traded down $20.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.31.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

