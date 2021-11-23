MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 868.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,391 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after buying an additional 1,509,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $55,497,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 46.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,333,000 after buying an additional 643,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.82. The stock had a trading volume of 71,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,971. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.67. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.