MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 4,123 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 185.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2,145.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 52,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 50,060 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 53.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.4% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.27. 5,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,195. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $93.62 and a 52 week high of $139.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.53.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

