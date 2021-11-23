Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $152.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

NYSE MDT traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.59. 368,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,442,729. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.35. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $110.06 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $152.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

