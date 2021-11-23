Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,953 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,875,162,000 after acquiring an additional 717,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,967,102,000 after buying an additional 1,128,738 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,053,451,000 after buying an additional 410,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,816,810,000 after buying an additional 735,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,699,706,000 after buying an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

NYSE MDT traded down $2.04 on Tuesday, hitting $114.85. The stock had a trading volume of 63,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,729. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $110.06 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $154.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.35.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

