Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Short Interest Update

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the October 14th total of 199,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 60.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 13.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 32.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the second quarter worth about $1,299,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.11. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $37.33.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

