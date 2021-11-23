Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Short Interest Update

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the October 14th total of 199,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.
In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.
Mercantile Bank stock opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.11. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $37.33.
Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.13 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.
About Mercantile Bank
Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.
Read More: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.