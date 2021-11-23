Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT) Insider David Beck Buys 76,237 Shares

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT) insider David Beck purchased 76,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £38,880.87 ($50,798.11).

Shares of Merit Group stock opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.66) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.68. The company has a market cap of £11.34 million and a P/E ratio of -3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92. Merit Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 47 ($0.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 80 ($1.05).

About Merit Group

Merit Group plc operates as a business intelligence, events, media, and training company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; tailored intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

