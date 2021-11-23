Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.070-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of MMSI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.63. 502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,248. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $52.34 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.26, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.55.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 91.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Merit Medical Systems worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

