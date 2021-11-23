MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 44.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,003,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 307,281 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $14,412,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 8,081 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,230 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 11,561 shares of company stock worth $182,604 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRST stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $382.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Primis Financial Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST).

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.