MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $72,000 Position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,952,000 after buying an additional 326,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after buying an additional 49,449 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,884,000 after buying an additional 860,899 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $676.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.98. Oportun Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $51,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,605 shares of company stock valued at $745,185 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.