MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 28,415 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,415 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 684,955 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 34,143 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 178,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,182.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

AKBA stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $465.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 142.00% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

