MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,239 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

In other Byline Bancorp news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE BY opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.