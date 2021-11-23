MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATO. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cato during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cato by 918.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 457,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 412,685 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Cato by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 178,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 86,447 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Cato by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 144,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 65,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cato by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 41,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bailey W. Patrick bought 3,000 shares of Cato stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATO stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $373.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33. The Cato Co. has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $19.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Cato’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

