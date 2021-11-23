Metronome Reaches Market Cap of $68.55 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $5.52 or 0.00009603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metronome has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $68.55 million and approximately $375,723.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00071482 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00073176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00089245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.65 or 0.07467061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,282.22 or 0.99665509 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,591,814 coins and its circulating supply is 12,419,620 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars.

