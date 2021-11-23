Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 7,184 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 102,628.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WABC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,894,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,570,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,225,000 after acquiring an additional 73,590 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 170.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 69,074 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 757.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65,960 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,676,000 after purchasing an additional 56,481 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.