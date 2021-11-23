Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 97,860.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ICF International were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth $8,807,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in ICF International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ICF International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.35. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $107.07.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.