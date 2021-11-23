Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 121,757.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,794 shares of company stock worth $966,920 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.52. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

BCEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

