Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 105,575.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Stride were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Stride by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Stride by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Shares of LRN opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.