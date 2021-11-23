Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 12,670 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 105,583.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.61 million, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

