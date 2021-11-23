Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $422,000 Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 82,200.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,016 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,515,938 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

NYSE:ALEX opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.