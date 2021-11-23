Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 98,400.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in XPEL were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $671,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 57.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of XPEL by 52.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 52.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. 34.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPEL alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 15,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,091,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,214,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,566,079.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 441,000 shares of company stock worth $34,174,290 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average is $80.23. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.