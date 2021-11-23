Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

OUKPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from €10.50 ($11.93) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.37. 10,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,905. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. Metso Outotec Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.1184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Metso Outotec Oyj Company Profile

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

