Millennium Management LLC Buys 1,241,273 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 280.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241,273 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.79% of Resonant worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RESN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Resonant during the second quarter valued at $5,339,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 1,153.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 546,671 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth about $458,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Resonant by 355.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 111,279 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Resonant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on RESN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Resonant in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.06.

Shares of RESN stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Resonant Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $144.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 157.03% and a negative net margin of 1,508.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Resonant Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

