Millennium Management LLC Buys 62,900 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 47.5% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 64.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 32.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,208,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,090,000 after purchasing an additional 295,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.25.

NYSE SLF opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $57.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.444 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

