Millennium Management LLC Has $5.46 Million Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,659 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the second quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Shutterstock by 22.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $113.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.21 and a 12 month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

In other news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total value of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,464 shares of company stock valued at $20,031,154 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

