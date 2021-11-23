Millennium Management LLC Sells 2,577,633 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,577,633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Macerich worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Macerich during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Macerich during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Macerich by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

MAC stock opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.96. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

In other Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

