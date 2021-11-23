Milton C. Ault III Acquires 15,000 Shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ALZN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,686,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,696. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39.

ALZN has been the subject of several research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Univest Sec initiated coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALZN. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

