Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the October 14th total of 162,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 161.6 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MALRF opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. Mineral Resources has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

