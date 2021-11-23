Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Market Capitalization Tops $19.50 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.05 or 0.00040226 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $19.50 million and approximately $186,942.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00071914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00073463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00089360 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.02 or 0.07504797 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,261.48 or 0.99914891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 845,754 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.